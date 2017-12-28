  • kz
    Alleged terrorist recruiters detained in Astana

    20:47, 28 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three residents of Astana were detained on suspicion of terrorist propaganda on Thursday, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Security Committee.

    "On December 28, as a result of investigative work, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan detained three residents of Astana on suspicion of terrorism propaganda," the ministry said.

    In their neighborhoods, these persons called for the support of international terrorist groups and going abroad to join those groups.

    Interrogations, searches, and other investigative measures are underway.

    Besides, the National Security Committee is to establishing whether other persons were involved in terrorism propaganda.

     

    Kazakh National Security Committee Incidents Top Story
