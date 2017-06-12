Alley of Peace and Reconciliation unveiled next to EXPO-2017 town

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the opening ceremony of the Alley of Peace and Reconciliation of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan on the territory of EXPO park in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Secretary Abdykalikova greeted guests of the event in English: "Welcome of Astana - the heart of Eurasia. Astana EXPO-2017 is the result of promotion of policy of peace and harmony."







"This alley radiates the purest and most comforting energy on the planet - the energy of peace and reconciliation. Let everyone who comes to the Alley of Peace and Reconciliation take a piece of warmth of hospitable Kazakh land," she added.







The alley stretches from Uly Dala Yeli Street to the Monument of 25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

