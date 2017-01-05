Almas Kylysh - new historical movie about Kazakh Khanate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The movie based on the novel by a famous Kazakh writer is in the cinemas starting today , Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almas Kylysh (Diamond Sword) is of great historical and educational importance. It is based on The Charmed Sword novel by Iliyas Esenberlin that is a part of his famous "Nomads" trilogy. Almas Kylysh is a part of Kazakh eli project.

The screenplay was written by well-known Kazakh writer and journalist Smagul Elubai. According to director Rustem Abdrashev, thousands of people were involved in the shooting process. The film was released in Kazakh and Russian languages with the use of Jungar and North Mongolian dialects .

Abdrashev said that there would be a sequel to the new movie, as the crew had gathered a lot of material.

The movie was shot as per an order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport with the participation of Kazakhfilm and LLP Centaur Rustem Abdrashev production.

"Kazakh Eli" is a TV series that shows formation of the Kazakh state and its first Khans Zhanibek and Kerey. It was initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the framework of celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.