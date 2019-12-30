Almaty air crash: Vice Premier promises to announce black box transcripts until Jan 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar briefed on the decoding of the flight data recorder from the aircraft crashed in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

«The black box has been found in a good condition,» Sklyar said.

He also added that the Interstate Aviation Committee promised to release the black box recordings until January 10. Besides, the preliminary investigation results will also be made public.

As earlier reported, the plane crashed near Almaty on December 27.

The death toll rose to 12.

The Government set up a commission to investigate the reasons of the aircraft crash.

The Kazakh President expressed his deepest condolences to the families and friends of the crash victims and vowed to punish all responsible.