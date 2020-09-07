Almaty airport launches COVID-19 testing lab

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Testing for COVID-19 is now possible at the terminal of the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform cites the Airport’s official Facebook page.

The Testing Center Grinlab.kz’s laboratory opened at the Almaty International Airport’s terminal conducts two types of testing for COVID-19: one is by taking a throat swab and another is by taking both throat and nasal swabs.

It is said that a throat swab test for COVID-19 costs 15,500 tenge, while a throat and nasal swab test – 17,500 tenge. The results of the tests are said to be ready within a day and sent through e-mail.

It is also informed that those taking the tests should not eat, brush teeth, gargle, chew gum, and avoid smoking at least three hours before taking the test.

ELISA as well as rapid tests to detect antibodies can also be done at the laboratory, with the former costing 9,000 tenge, while the latter that will be ready in 15 minutes – 7,000 tenge.