Almaty airport offered alternative to expensive food for passengers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Passengers in the Almaty airport have now alternatives to expensive food. As acting head of the department of tourism of Almaty Timur Duisengaliyev informed, vending machines with moderate prices are being installed in the airport.

"We recently had a discussion about the prices. I realized that the heads of the airport were aware of the problem. In particular, vending machines with a lot cheaper foods that people usually buy in airports are being installed in the Almaty airport. The same products will be 5-6 times cheaper buying them from vending machines," he noted at the conference of the IATA today.

In the interview to journalists he also told that the problem of high prices in the Almaty airport was hard to solve. The reason is that the airport is divided into some parts by different owners. The heads of the airport cannot actually control the prices for food services because this sphere does not belong to them.

He also informed that the issue regarding opening of duty free shops in the arrival zone were considered. "Some countries like Canada and Japan seriously consider the issue of opening of duty free shops in the arrival zone. It is done in order to increase the income of the airport and make the situation for transit passengers more convenient," he added.