Almaty Airport tightens sanitary and epidemic control

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The measures aimed at tougher sanitary and epidemic control at the Almaty International Airport have been taken by the city’s administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Such a decision has been adopted in line with the order of the chief medical officer of the country to tighten the sanitary and epidemic measures on the state borders of Kazakhstan.

It is said that the airport deploys contactless thermometer cameras to check incoming passengers. Its staff are provided with means of personal protection. Mandatory mask wearing and social distancing rules are also in place.

Under the Almaty Mayor’s instruction, the licensed PCR COVID-19 testing point has been opened in the airport building for passengers to attend before departure.

It is said that persons with high temperature or symptoms such as cough, breathing difficulties, breathlessness are to be isolated within the airport or transported to infectious diseases hospitals to be diagnosed or treated.