    Almaty airport to be reconstructed

    14:24, 05 October 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Almaty International Airport will be reconstructed, Kazinform reports.

    "A new modern VIP terminal will be built. Our foreign partners will help us improve catering service. We are glad that the airport management made a decision to construct the second terminal," akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek said at the 5th Investment Forum.

    According to mayor Baibek, the reconstruction works may take several years. There was no word on the amount to be invested into the reconstruction.

    As a reminder, the landing strip at the airport was reconstructed this year.

