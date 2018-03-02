Almaty akim met with Indian Ambassador

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (Mayor) of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar. The meeting was devoted to discussion of the issues of strengthening commercial and economic relations between the countries, Kazinform reports.

Bauyrzhan Baibek noted that during the years of fruitful cooperation Kazakhstan has become the major trade and investment partner in Central Asia. India is one of the largest exporters of IT services and Almaty is interested to study the experience of development of hubs and establishment of cooperation with Indian technology parks.

In his turn, the Ambassador emphasized the potential of cooperation in the sphere of tourism, culture and education.

"Almaty is a regional magnet, which is always full of different events including those with participation of Indian businessmen and cultural figures. Your city is located just in 3,5 hours from Delhi, therefore, has become a more popular travel destination for our citizens. We want to keep developing the cultural exchange holding different festivals, concerts and exhibitions. There are about 600 Indian students studying in Almaty. I am certain that bilateral educational programs will keep expanding," Prabhat Kumar said.

It should be noted that today there are about 152 enterprises in Almaty operating in the field of trade, medicine, construction and finance with participation of Indian capital. In 2017 goods turnover between Almaty and India amounted to USD 186,6 million.