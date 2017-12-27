  • kz
    Almaty among most popular destinations for Russians in January, Minsk tops the list

    14:41, 27 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty was named one of the most popular CIS cities among Russian tourists for January 2018, according to the Tvil.ru data.

    Minsk has topped the list followed by Baku, Almaty, Tbilisi, and Yerevan.

    It is noted that on average tourists stay for 3.5 days, spending 2,800 rubles a day in Minsk.

    The rating was compiled based on the number of bookings made by Russians for the holiday season from 30 December 2017 to 8 January 2018.

     

