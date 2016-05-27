Almaty and Dubai to sign MoC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the near future Almaty and Dubai are expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation, this has been announced at today's briefing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif.

According to his words, the document will be the legal basis for cooperation in virtually all areas of cooperation including development and strengthening of trade and economic relations, joint implementation of business plans, investment projects, exchange of experience in transport and logistics and finance, organization of joint cultural events, promotion of collaboration in education, tourism and sports.

Note that diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates were established in 1 October 1992.