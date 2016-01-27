  • kz
    Almaty approved budget for year 2016

    14:35, 27 January 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputies of the maslikhat of Almaty unanimously approved the city's 2016 budget to the amount of 370 bln 215 mln tenge.

    According to Maksat Kikimov, Head of the Economy and Budget Planning Department, 5 bln 300 mln tenge will be spent for the support of socially disadvantaged groups of population.
    Approximately 300 mln tenge will be spent for elaboration of a scheme of traffic movement in the city. The scheme will help effectively manage transport flow and reduce traffic jam," he added.

