Almaty Arena parking lot enlarged

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Arena Ice Stadium has enlarged its parking lot to 2,500 spaces, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the local Mayor's Office.

“Previously, the number of parking spaces was only 700,” the press service of the Mayor’s Office said.

The sport venues built in Almaty ahead of the 2017 Winter Universiade are being actively used now.

After its ceremonial opening, Almaty Arena has already hosted a number of sell-out events, such as Kanat Islam’s professional boxing evening, Kazak Kuresi International Tournament, Russian singer Philipp Kirkorov’s concert and UEFA Futsal Cup elite round.