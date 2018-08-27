Almaty-Ashgabat flight frequency to increase

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkmenistan Airlines increases the frequency of the flights between Almaty and Ashgabat, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

From September 19 to October 27, 2018, planes on the Ashgabat-Almaty-Ashgabat route will fly three times a week, rather than twice a week before.

"The flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays by such airliners as Boeing 737 (...) The increase is attributed to the expected rise in demand for air transportation between the countries," the Committee said on social media.