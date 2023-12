ASTANA. KAZINFORM The exchange offices of Astana and Almaty cities have raised today the USD exchange rate up to KZT 287 per one dollar, kurs.kz informs.

In Astana - 286 - 286.2 (buy)/ 287.2 - 288 (sell); In Almaty - 286 - 285.7 (buy)/ 287.2 - 287.7 (sell);