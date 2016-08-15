Almaty authorities promise to finish construction of Universiade facilities by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Almaty authorities promise to finish construction of the ice palace and an athletes' village of the Universiade-2017, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informed.

"Karim Massimov visited the athletes' village and the ice palace built for holding the World Universiade in Almaty. It starts already in five months," the website of the Prime Minister informs.

According to deputy mayor of Almaty S. Makezhanov, the work on construction of the main ice palace of the Universiade-2017 is 96% complete. The facility was commissioned in July three months ahead of schedule.

The athletes' village is collated near the ice palace. It can provide accommodations for 5 thousand people. It also includes a sports complex, cinema, swimming pool, stadium and residence buildings. The readiness of the facility is 90%.

The city authorities promise to finish construction of the ice palace and the athletes village by August 30.

As earlier reported, the World Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 28 through February 8, 2007. It is expected that about two thousand athletes from 55 world countries will take part in the Games.

It is believed that more than 30 thousand foreign tourists will come to Almaty during the Universiade, which is going to positively impact development of the city.



