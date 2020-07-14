Almaty authorities resume disinfection of residential buildings

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty authorities have resumed disinfection of residential buildings, this was reported by «Khabar 24».

The first stage of disinfection was completed in mid-June. Almaty authorities resumed disinfection of residential buildings in the connection with the spread of coronavirus infection.

Playgrounds, entrance halls and areas around residential buildings will be treated with disinfectants belonging to the fourth class of low-hazard substances.

According to Meirzhan Otynshiyev, deputy head of the Almaty Housing Policy Department, about 400 people are involved in disinfection works.