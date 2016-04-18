Almaty bids farewell to famous demographist Makash Tatimov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM- Almaty has parted with the famous Kazakhstan demographer, Doctor of Political Sciences, academician Makash Tatimov.

A memorial service was held in the Central Asian University.

Hundreds people came to express condolences to the family of M. Tatimov. The ceremony was also attended by Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek. He read out a telegram of condolences on behalf of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Makash Tatimov died on April 16 at the age of 76 after a long illness.

He was born April 30, 1940 in Talgar town, Almaty region. He studied at the Moscow State Pedagogical University named after Vladimir Lenin (1961-1966). He graduated from the graduate school of the Moscow Economics and Statistics Institute (1966-1969).

Makash Tatimov started working at the Alma-Ata Heavy Engineering Plant (1958). Since September 1959 after graduating from technical school № 8 of Dneprodzerzhinsk, he started to work as a locksmith at Karaganda Metallurgical Plant.

Since the foundation of the Central Asian University in 1997 M. Tatimov served as a rector.

Makash Tatimov is academician of the Academy of Social Sciences (30.04.1997) and the Academy of Political Science (03.07.1997). He is the author of more than 12 books including the monograph "Forced famine of Goloschekin" and the textbook on sociology, demography and political science "Globalization of demographics."

He was awarded Kurmet and Parasat Orders in 2000. Makash Tatimov was the honorary citizen of the town of Talgar.