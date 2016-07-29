Almaty bids farewell to Safar Shakeyev (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Citizens of Almaty bid farewell to son of famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev. The ceremony was held in a hall of Kazakhconcert building.

Those who came to support the Shakeyevs were popular Kazakh musicians, artists, public figures – Nagima Yeskaliyeva, Aizhan Nurmaganbetova, Medeu Arynbayev, Arman Shurayev, Bulat Abilov etc.

In an interview with Kazinform, friends of Safar said that he would be buried next to the tomb of famous singer Batyrkhan Shukenov, who passed away in April 2015. “Batyrkhan was his godfather,” they said.

“Safar was my friend. We’ve lost a very kind and a positive man, who planned to do a lot. He loved life, his family and Motherland. He had a lot of plans. He wanted to create, he was a director. For all these 11 days we were with volunteers and searched for him in different parts of the city. We kept our hopes up even when we learnt of a body found in the river. We did not want to believe. Unfortunately, it was Safar…” says Rustem Toregaliyev.



