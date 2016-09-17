Almaty Bike launched in Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty Bike, the much-anticipated bike share program, has been launched in Almaty city today.

Almaty city mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek and General Director of Samruk Kazyna Trust Yerlan Darimov were the first to test the new bike share program this morning.



The first Almaty Bike stations will appear in the center of the city and their number is expected to reach 50 stations eventually. It is believed that the fleet of 270 bikes will help reduce vehicle traffic, the press service of Samruk Kazyna Trust said.



Almaty Bike is set to become an integral part of Almaty's transportation culture, promote healthy lifestyle and bicycle touring and improve ecological situation in the city.



Almaty is the third city in Kazakhstan to get its bike share program. Earlier analogous programs were successfully launched in the capital city Astana as well as Shymkent.



