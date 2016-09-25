Almaty Boxing Evening: Akhmedov knocked out Georgian boxer in 1st round

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Ali Akhmedov faced Georgian sportsman Mindia Nozadze on Saturday Boxing Evening in Almaty in 79kg weight division.

Akhmedov knocked out his opponent 39 seconds into the first round and the fight finished.



Earlier, Kazakhstani Berikbay Nurymbetov won over Ukrainian Valentin Kuts by judges' decision after six rounds. This was Nurymbetov's third win in professional boxing.