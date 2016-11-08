Almaty budget optimized for 117B tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Effective work of the Almaty mayor on implementation of the Head of State's instructions on optimization of the budget in the conditions of lack of availability of resources allowed to find the most cost effective decisions to gain the maximum socioeconomic effect and save over 117 billion tenge.

Head of the Almaty Department of Economy and Budget Planning Maksat Kikimov told about that at the briefing on covering the progress of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



In his words, the optimization of the budget was carried out in two directions. Frist of all, all non-priority expenses were excluded as well as expenses that could be realized by private investors.



"Last October the city's budget was optimized for 30 billion tenge after a number of large-scale non-priority and cash-consuming projects and social facilities were halted. Those will be implemented within the framework of public-private partnership later. In order to save budgetary funds, 142 kindergartens and mini centers for 4,955 children were opened at private cottages and private premises through the public-private partnership mechanisms. It allowed to save almost 16,5 billion tenge on construction works only," Mr. Kikimov said at the briefing at the regional communications service in Almaty city.



Kikimov also noted that the projects worth more than 40 billion tenge, including 27 kindergartens, 4 schools, an outpatient clinic, a sports complex, 280 playgrounds for children and sports grounds are being implemented within the framework of corporate social responsibility.



Secondly, according to him, significant funds were saved thanks to optimization of the cost of the projects up to 60 billion tenge. Thus, after correction of design and estimate documentation cost of the construction of a district office of internal affairs building was optimized for 800 million tenge. Construction of a number of administrative buildings and reconstruction of the Kargaly River were optimized for 1,2 billion tenge and 500 million tenge respectively.



"Design and estimate documentation of construction of transport junctions in Ryskulov Avenue - Yemtsov Street and in Ryskulov Avenue was optimized for 8,3 billion tenge and 5 billion tenge accordingly," he noted.



"9,4 billion tenge was saved during development of Tole Bi Street and construction of transport junctions from Kairbekov Street to Eastern bypass Almaty motorway and to Ryskulov Avenue and Sain Street," Kikimov added.



He said that tremendous work was done on optimization of the budget of the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade on instruction of President Nazarbayev. Cost of construction of three large facilities - the Almaty Arena, the Khalyk Arena and athletes' village was optimized for 19,5 billion tenge.



Kikimov reminded that the Universiade budget initially amounted to 33,1 billion tenge and later was optimized for 15,2 billion tenge.