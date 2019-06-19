Almaty bus drivers to be scanned by special seat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kanat Baigonyrov, Deputy Head of Almaty Urban Mobility Department, spoke about the launch of an electronic driver assessment system in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kanat Baigonyrov mentioned the need to prevent accidents caused by bus drivers' fatigue and chronic illnesses.

"In this regard, an electronic system for the assessment of drivers' physical condition will have been launched in Almaty by the end of summer. It will do an automated medical examination to determine whether an employee has a temporary disability," he wrote on Facebook.

The system will do personal identification, measurement of blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature. It will also conduct alcohol and drug tests.







The automated complex is a chair that delivers data about the state of health of an employee. Information will be integrated with a special system, and, as a result, the equipment will produce a conclusion whether the driver is allowed to drive the bus or not.



Thus, the introduction of the electronic system will improve road safety and minimize the likelihood of traffic accidents due to driver's unwellness, said Kanat Baygonyrov.