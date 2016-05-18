  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almaty can become winter tourism center - Mayor of Lugano

    08:43, 18 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek and mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori signed the Memorandum of Cooperation in order to develop mutually profitable cooperation in the sphere of trade, economy, science, and technologies.

    As per the memorandum, Almaty and Lugano will exchange information and share experience on city economy, planning and construction, public transport, innovations, tourism, sport, education, culture, healthcare, environmental protection and many other aspects.
    Mayor Baibek lauded Switzerland as one of the most active European trade partners of Kazakhstan and Almaty, in particular. Presently, there are 37 Kazakh-Swiss joint ventures in Almaty city.
    Mayor of Lugano, in turn, noted Almaty stood a good chance of becoming a winter tourism center.
    "First of all I would like to express my admiration. This is the first time I visit Almaty, but I'm confident that it has huge perspectives in terms of tourism," Mr. Borradori said at the meeting in Almaty.

    Tags:
    Tourism Sport Almaty News Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!