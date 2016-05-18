Almaty can become winter tourism center - Mayor of Lugano

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek and mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori signed the Memorandum of Cooperation in order to develop mutually profitable cooperation in the sphere of trade, economy, science, and technologies.

As per the memorandum, Almaty and Lugano will exchange information and share experience on city economy, planning and construction, public transport, innovations, tourism, sport, education, culture, healthcare, environmental protection and many other aspects.

Mayor Baibek lauded Switzerland as one of the most active European trade partners of Kazakhstan and Almaty, in particular. Presently, there are 37 Kazakh-Swiss joint ventures in Almaty city.

Mayor of Lugano, in turn, noted Almaty stood a good chance of becoming a winter tourism center.

"First of all I would like to express my admiration. This is the first time I visit Almaty, but I'm confident that it has huge perspectives in terms of tourism," Mr. Borradori said at the meeting in Almaty.