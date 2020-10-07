  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almaty Cancer Centre to hold Doors Open Day

    16:00, 07 October 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty Cancer Centre will hold the Doors Open Day on the eve of the International Day Against Breast Cancer which is observed on October 15.

    On October 10 and 17 the Almaty Cancer Centre will hold the Doors Open Day to help detect cancer in early stages. As the WHO data indicates cancer is the second leading cause of deaths the worldwide. Annually Kazakhstan confirms above 3,000 breast cancer cases. Mammogram and ultrasound imaging of breast may help detect cancer at early stage. Each woman above 40 should pass mammography screening once in two years.

    For more details contact +7-707-7617262; +7-707-4974414; +7-727-312-24-74.


    Tags:
    Almaty Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!