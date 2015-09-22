Almaty Central Museum: exhibits made from chocolate (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition the showpieces of which are entirely made from chocolate opened today at the Central State Museum of Almaty.

Within its world tour, the famous personal exhibition "Nikolya Museum of Chocolate" has already visited more than 40 CIS cities. More than 300 exhibits made from chocolate are showcased at the exhibition. Some of them are devoted to Kazakhstan, its history and culture.

"The majority of the exhibits have been created here within a month. Kazakh national jewelry and saukele (national headwear of Kazakh girls) and headwear of the Golden Man turned out to be the most complicated part of the work," Nikolay Popov, world-recognized chocolatier and cookery expert, says. According to him, all compositions weighing more than 700 kg in total were made from chocolate and decorated with marzipan and food colors. Popov says all the exhibits are eatable and can be showcased for two or three years. The author offers also master classes for all those willing to learn creating such masterpieces. The exhibition will last till mid-November and then will move to other cities.