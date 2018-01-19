Almaty citizens lay flowers at Uzbek embassy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Expressing their condolences to the relatives of those killed in the bus accident in Aktobe region, citizens of Almaty city have been bringing flowers to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan for a second straight day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to employees of the embassy, the first was a group of 10 students who came and left letters with words of condolences yesterday, on the day of the tragedy. Today Almaty citizens strated bringing flowers from early morning till night in a sign of sorrow. The Consul and his Counselor are now at the scene of the accident in Aktobe region.

"People have been bringing flowers for two days straight. In the evening, we took the table with flowers and letters into the embassy. The Consul will be here on Monday," a representative of the embassy said.



Recall that on January 18, at 10:30 a.m., a bus with 57 passengers caught fire on the Samara-Shymkent highway in Irgiz district of Aktobe region. The fire killed 52 people, the citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Five people including three Kazakhs and two citizens of Uzbekistan survived. The injured were provided with medical assistance and psychological counseling, they suffered minor burns to their faces and hands.