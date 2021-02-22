Almaty city begins administering second COVID-19 vaccine shots

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The second doses of Russia’s Sputnik V are to be administered to 1,750 health workers at clinics in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, as part of the second batch 1,750 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 have been delivered to the city of Almaty in compliance with the conditions for transportation.

According to the Mayor’s Office of the city, the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to 1,750 people.

It is said that as the second stage of COVID-19 vaccination 9,800 more doses will be acquired in March as well as the network of polyclinics where the vaccine is administered will be expanded. Once the doses of the vaccine arrive they will be given to health workers on a voluntary basis.

Notably, Almaty city carried out the first stage of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign from February 1 to 19. The second shots of the vaccine are given after 21 days for the body to build immunity against the virus.