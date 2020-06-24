Almaty city halts planned hospitalization

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Planned hospital admissions have been suspended in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty's public health office said planned hospitalization and primary health care organizations' preventive works (visits for preventive purposes, screening (professional examinations), planned dental care, medical rehabilitation (phase 3), protection of schoolchildren's health (school medicine), health promotion activities, paid medical checks, medical and social support, psychological assistance, and paperwork for medical and social care assessments) had been put on hold.

The said measures are to be in place until the epidemiological situation has improved.