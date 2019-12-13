Almaty city’s 2020 budget to exceed KZT700bn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty city’s budget for 2020 will comprise 738bn tenge, according to Nurtas Kairov, Chief of the Municipal Department for Strategy and Budget, Kazinform reports.

280bn tenge of this amount or 40% will be spent on social needs. 172bn tenge will be spent on education, 77bn tenge – on healthcare, 26bn tenge – on social protection of the population, 39.9bn tenge - on engineering infrastructure. 121.5bn tenge will be spent on public transport, infrastructure, 17.9bn tenge – on security and emergencies prevention issues, 1.7bn tenge – on digitalization, 13.2bn tenge – on business development and 1.4bn tenge on budgets of 8 micro-districts under the Participatory Budgeting pilot project.