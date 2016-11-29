Almaty Department of Public Revenues rendered 3 mln services since early 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Department of Public Revenues of Almaty city has reported on the public services it rendered over ten months of 2016, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the department's press service.

According to the department, 3,130,600 public services have been rendered since the beginning of this year, that is 70,600 more than in previous year.



The number of services rendered in electronic format has grown considerably. 2,715,513 public services or 86,7% have been rendered in the electronic format and 388,373 or 12,4% - on paper.



According to the report, "To submit tax returns" is the most popular and fully computer aided service.



Lately, taxpayers in Almaty city prefer to submit tax returns in electronic format (96%).



"Tax-related services are available via the Taxpayer section and e-Government portal, including one of the most sought-after services for businessmen - "Registry of a self-employed entrepreneur". This service is fully computer-aided, makes it possible for taxpayers to open their own business and creates comfortable conditions for SME development," the department's press service said.



It was noted that the procedure of registration with a tax authority has been simplified. VAT certificate form is available in e-format.



It is worth mentioning that this work is in line with the implementation of the 44th step of the National Plan - improvement of the mechanisms of indirect taxes charging.



"Public revenues bodies continue the work on handing over the functions of receiving applications for public services from the public revenues bodies to the Noncommercial joint-stock company "State Corporation "Government for citizens" in order to ensure accessibility of public services based on the one-window principle," the department's press service added.



According to the Department of Public Revenues, 24 tax-related services are rendered through the Public Service Center. Almaty residents will also be able to receive five customs-related services at the Public Service Center soon. 26,791 services have been rendered through the Public Service Centers of "State Corporation "Government for citizens" over ten months of 2016.