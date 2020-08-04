Almaty: Doctors save life of birthing mother with 90% lung damage

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On July 2 a 23-year-old woman in labor was admitted to the Almaty maternity hospital №2, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the city's public health department.

The woman was at 38th week of pregnancy. She had a fever, coughing and shortness of breath. The woman’s COVID-19 test returned positive. Moreover, the expectant mother was diagnosed with bilateral polysegmental pneumonia with 90% lung damage. The patient was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit. The next day, the woman gave birth to a boy weighing more than 3 kilograms. However, after childbirth the woman was in grave condition. On July 29, the patient was transferred to a specialized department.

It is also important to note that the baby was born healthy. Two days after his birth he was discharged from the hospital.