ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has shaken Almaty city on Monday, Kazinform reports.

According to the authorities, the earthquake hit at 6.53 pm local time. Its epicenter was reportedly located 68 km to the north-east from Almaty.

As previously reported, on February 2 residents of Almaty also felt an earthquake. Then the epicenter was within the city limits.