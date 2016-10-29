Almaty gains popularity in Bollywood

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Bollywood directors choose Almaty to shoot their new movies.

A correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency visited the shooting area and take a look on the backstage of the film.

The movie titled as ‘Love You Family' is made under the banner of Bollywood’s Khushi Motion Pictures and JSC Kazakhfilm .

According to Marina Kurtay, a representative of KazTourism tour operator, the Indian guests were impressed with the nature of Kazakhstan and chose our country for its picturesque views, although they had planned to work in Russia or in Germany.





“The film producer compared our mountains with Kashmir. He wanted to make some episodes in the mountains of Kashmir, but later decided to shift the process to Almaty. I would like to add also that similar projects could be a good commercial for our country at the international arena,” Marina says.

The film has been partially shot in India and Thailand, and the final episodes (30min) will be made in Almaty.

“Kazakhstan is open for Bollywood’s producers and companies. This is our first experience of shooting in your country. If everything goes well, we plan to continue creating here,” Producer Vipul Diwani said.

Despite cold weather, Diwani says he likes our country and compares it with Europe.

The Square of Republic was chosen as the first location and the process will continue in Shymbulak and Kok Tobe. Famous Indian actors – Aksha Pardasany and Joshi Manoi Navanet are starring in the film.





‘Love You Family’ is a story of Hushi Diwani (Aksha Pardasany) who is prohibited to date with her boyfriend Raj (Salman Yusuf Khan) by her parents. The lovers get married secretly and enjoy their honeymoon. Unfortunately, pregnant Hushi has to leave her home and roam around the country. She comes to Almaty where she finds a job and her life changes.

Meantime, actors sing accompanied by Indian melodies and cameramen’s requests ‘Smile’, ‘Eyes.’

The filming process will last till November 4.