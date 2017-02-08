Almaty gave flag to Krasnoyarsk

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim of the city Bauyrzhan Baybek has handed over the flag of the International Federation of Student's Sports to Mayor of Krasnoyarsk Elzas Akbulatov.

"The next Universiade will take place in Russia for the first time. We have been happy to welcome the Krasnoyarsk delegation here in Kazakhstan. Thanks to the Universiade we have become good friends. We sincerely wish Krasnoyarsk success in holding this sporting event. Almaty is ready to support Krasnoyarsk in preparation of this event", - Baybek told.

The Almaty akim passed the FISU flag to the Mayor of Krasnoyarsk.

"The Universiade is energy of the youth and incredible support of fans. This event does not have final, and the next Universiade is given to Krasnoyarsk. It is huge responsibility and honor. We hope to hold the event on the proper level. For this purpose we will use the best efforts. I thank Almaty for hospitality. Almaty is as strong as a snow leopard, as young as well-known Almaty aport apple, as bright as the print of the Kazakh carpet. 752 days separate us from the next Universiade. See you in Krasnoyarsk!", - Akbulatov tld