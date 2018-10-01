Almaty gears up to welcome prestigious tennis tournament

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is set to host ATP Almaty Challenger with the prize fund of $50,000 from 1 to 6 October, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Some 200 tennis players from 30 countries, including ATP Top 100 athletes, will vie for the Almaty Challenger trophy. Kazakhstan will be represented by Alexander Bublik, Alexander Nedovyesov, Timur Khabibullin, Sagadat Ayap and Denis Yevseyev.



Kazakhstan's national tennis team is expected to hold a master class for children on October 2.