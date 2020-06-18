Almaty green bazar fined for breaking coronavirus rules

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty green bazar’s operation is suspended for one month, this was announced at an online briefing by the chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He noted that over the past three weeks the number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has increased.

«Kok bazar» market is closed by a court decision for one month. Administration of the market is fined KZT1 million 722 thousand for the failure to comply with the sanitary rules.

Earlier it was reported that 20 employees of the Almaty green bazar administration contracted coronavirus infection.