Almaty greets PyeongChang 2018 bronze medalist Yulia Galysheva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's freestyle skiers (moguls, aerials), who participated in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, arrived in Almaty today, Kazinform cites the website of the National Olympic Committee.

Representatives of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, the administrations of Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region, young athletes and fans greeted bronze medalist of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games Yulia Galysheva at the airport upon arrival.

It is to be recalled that Yulia Galysheva made history in PyeongChang as she grabbed the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan in Moguls.

photo: olympic.kz