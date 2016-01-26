  • kz
    Almaty gross regional product hit KZT 8.5 trln in 2015

    18:25, 26 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Gross Regional Product (GRP) of Almaty city amounted to more than 8.5 trillion tenge in 2015, mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek has said today at a briefing in the CCS.

    "The Gross regional product of Almaty first exceeded 8.5 trillion tenge at the end of 2015. This is a growth of more than 2.5 times," he said.

    According to the mayor, Almaty is the largest city of the country, forming 20% of the GDP and gives 31% of state tax revenues.

    The mayor also noted the importance of stimulation of consumer demand, trade and enterprise support amid current conditions.

    Source: primeminister.kz

