    Almaty hails Winter Family Party

    09:48, 22 December 2018
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the New Year's eve Almaty is hosting today the Winter Family Party.

    It is organized by the Almaty city administration. The two-day event invites to enjoy skating, exhibition galas of figure skaters and the concert of Kazakhstan's artists, theatrical performances and to attend Zumba marathon. Children are expected to have a chance to attend master classes, take part in games, contests and quests.

    For details visit http://winterfamilyparty.kz.

    Social support Almaty Events
