Almaty has special energy - President Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that Almaty city has special energy that can be felt by residents and guests of the city.

"People have always dreamt of coming to Almaty. People have always wanted to study and live here. When I come here, I always try to get to the mountains to drink up the energy there. This place is like no other," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the solemn event "25 peaks of Almaty" at the new Almaty Arena ice palace on Sunday.



The President congratulated all Almaty residents and Kazakhstanis on the 1000th anniversary of the city.



"I congratulate Almaty residents and all Kazakhstanis on the 1000th anniversary of our beautiful and one-of-the-kind city," President Nazarbayev said.



The solemn event will be crowned with the grandiose fireworks show Apple Fire.