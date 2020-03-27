  • kz
    Almaty has two more COVID-19 cases

    20:15, 27 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two more patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the city Almaty as of 08:05pm 27 March 2020, Kazinform reports.

    According to Coronavirus2020.kz website data, the total number of the COVID-19 patients across Kazakhstan reached 137 for now: 69 – in Nur-Sultan, 50 – in Almaty, 4 – in Karaganda, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Shymkent, 1 – in Almaty region, 1 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Pavlodar region and 1 – in Mangistau region.



    Almaty Healthcare Coronavirus
