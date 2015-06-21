Almaty hosts 12th Asia/Oceania Region Intergovernmental Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sport (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 12th Asia/Oceania Region Intergovernmental Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sport started its work yesterday in Almaty.

The event, organized by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is designed to promote, coordinate and monitor the fight against doping in sport. Mayor of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yessimov, CEO of WADA, David Howman, vice-Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Saken Musaybekov, as well as representatives from 26 participating countries of the International Anti-Doping Convention have attended the event. Thus, within two days representatives of 26 member countries of the International Anti-Doping Convention will present their progress reports, share experience gained and discuss new ways of effective anti-doping, therefore creating a productive base for cooperation and partnership between the anti-doping organizations of Asia and Oceania. Opening the sitting, Mr. Yessimov noted the key role of the metropolis in the fight against doping in the Central Asian region. He stressed that the Anti-doping laboratory was established in 2002 in the city of Almaty. In 2011, the laboratory was accredited by WADA in accordance with international standards. Thereby the lab became one of 34 laboratories in the world accredited by WADA. In turn, the general director of WADA David Howman emphasized the role of Almaty in the Central Asian region. He said that rapid development of sports infrastructure in Kazakhstan allowed the country to become a leader in fight against doping in sport within Central Asia region. As the head office of the Regional Anti-Doping Organization, Almaty is responsible for coordinating anti-doping across 8 countries in the region.