Almaty hosts 1st Content Marketing Conference MARCON 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first Content Marketing Conference MARCON 2017 was held in Almaty city on May 30, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first ever case-conference on content marketing in Kazakhstan brought together over 300 marketing experts, startupers, brand managers, reps of advertising agencies, online marketing specialists, SMM specialists, media managers, editors, copywriters, bloggers and journalists from Kazakhstan and Russia. Participants had a chance to exchange experience, consider efficient content strategies and creative content that generates profit.



16 speakers who took the floor at the conference shared their personal experience and made presentation of cases in content marketing.



One of the speakers - general director of Buzzon Digital Agency Raim Dadybayev - said he tried to inspire the audience: "The ultimate message of my speech is that advertising experts and marketing specialists can influence people's minds and their culture. It is high time to give up the old format of advertising."



Media manager and producer Viktor Yeliseyev added that content marketing gradually changes the rules of the game in digital advertising.



"Our goal is to inspire the audience with our ideas, app solutions and creative cases in a non-stop regime," he said.



Additionally, 8 master classes on neuromarketing, copywriting, inforgraphics and SMM were organized within the framework of the conference.