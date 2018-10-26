Almaty hosts CSTO Military Committee session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has chaired the 13th session of the Military Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) convened in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the existing challenges and threats in the direction of Central Asia and the countermeasures in this regard.

In addition, they specified the focus areas for future work on organizing air defense in Central Asia within collective security, on providing materiel support for the CSTO collective armed forces, and on setting up measures to reduce tension in Tajikistan-Afghanistan border zone.

"We will continue monitoring and analyzing the military and political situation in the collective security regions, drawing up recommendations. The information on the progress made in the furtherance of the 2020 Action Plan for the implementation of the main directions of the CSTO Member States' military cooperation development was provided. The next session of the Military Committee will be held in the first half of 2019 in the Kyrgyz Republic," said the Chairman of the Military Committee, Lt Gen Murat Maikeyev.

As a result of the meeting, the sides reached a set of arrangements aimed at strengthening the collective security of the CSTO member states.