Almaty hosts Huawei Global Energy Summit

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Global Energy Summit being held in Almaty today will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector. Executive Director of KAZENERGY Association Ramazan Zhampiissov said it at the special press conference.

"Kazakhstan is hosting such a large scale event for the first time. Our association has just entered into cooperation with Huawei, the world's leading supplier of information and communication decisions. I am confident that our prospects are promising, and today's event proves it," he noted. According to him, Huawei's experience will help domestic oil and gas sector get a new impetus for further development. "Information and communication technologies ensure stability and effectiveness of the activity in oil and gas sector. To date, the informatization of energy and oil gas spheres are of great importance for further stable development of fuel and energy industry of Kazakhstan", Zhampiissov stressed. As is known, the Huawei Global Energy Summit 2015 focuses on innovative ICT decisions enabling smart energy. The event brought together around 300 specialists representing various sectors.