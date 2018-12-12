Almaty hosts Kazakhstan Healthcare Forum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - I Kazakhstan Healthcare Forum with the participation of Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov has been held today in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum participants discussed the country's topical healthcare issues, as well as global trends, growth opportunities, and the results achieved in health development.

The event covered such fields as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, digitalization, world's best practices, and evidence-based medicine.



The forum was attended by over 150 heads of leading healthcare institutions, nongovernmental organizations, associations, and pharmaceutical companies, experts of the technology sector, and others.



In addition, the Minister told participants about the healthcare system and the prospects for development.

"In my opinion, one of the main problems is that the healthcare system does not have a proper design as it does not meet the present-day requirements. We talk a lot about the standardization of healthcare. To begin with, it is necessary to rewrite the entire regulatory framework," Birtanov pointed out.