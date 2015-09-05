Almaty hosts KitapFest book festival (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 2nd Book Festival "KitapFest" opened in Almaty within celebration of the Day of City falling on Sep 20 this year. Despite rainy weather hundreds of city residents joined today the festival being held in Central Park .

The event is organized for two years consecutively. Its goal is to popularize reading among children and youth and raise the status of literature. This year the festival is devoted to children's literature. 5 thousand books, primarily, by Soviet writers and poets of 80-90s of XX century were distributed among the visitors of the festival. Exhibitions devoted to the 170th anniversary of great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev and 70th anniversary of WWII Victory were held within the event too.