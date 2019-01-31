Almaty hosts meeting of Turkic Council countries’ ministers in charge of ICT

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Third Meeting of Ministers in charge of Information and Communication Technologies of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) is underway in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting is organized by the Kazakh side. Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan, Chairman of the Information Technology and Communications Committee of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sharshembiyev, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Velizade, and Deputy State Secretary of Infocommunications of Hungary Karoly Solymar are in attendance.

"Information and communication technologies imply global integration. Nowadays, this crucial area is growing by leaps and bounds. The significance of cooperation in this area is that more than 52% of the world's population uses the Internet and the turnover in this area is over $2 trillion. Today we will sign a protocol on our meeting, where we will highlight those areas where we have already started cooperation and will further develop it," said Bagdat Amreyev, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.



According to him, the meeting will discuss ways to expand current cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, e-government, satellite services and TASIM/fiber-optic infrastructure project, as well as other top-priority issues related to ICT.