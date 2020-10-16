Almaty hosts presentation of Al-Farabi encyclopedia in Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has met with researchers and Al-Farabi experts in Almaty city as part of the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi, Kazinform reports.

Within the framework of the meeting, a presentation of the first encyclopedia Al-Farabi in the Kazakh language was held.

The newly published encyclopedia contains historical facts, information biography, creative heritage and many other things related to Al-Farabi's life.

«This is a unique encyclopedia in the Kazakh language which is comprised of relevant materials about Al-Farabi,» said Director of Al-Farabi Center Bekzhan Meirbayev, adding that the encyclopedia will be gradually updated and translated in Russian and English.

During the meeting with Al-Farabi experts, Secretary Kusherbayev summed up some results of the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi and reminded that the anniversary year is held under the aegis of UNESCO at the international level.